What’s on the Cubs’ 2020 calendar? Here are 8 things to watch for, including a Kris Bryant decision

“We had a low-rated panel,” he said. “It got kind of dull over the years because the questions were the same. If people want us to come back next year, fill out the forms and we’ll be happy to do it next year.”

Did you remember to fill out your form?

4. Marquee Network

The new team-owned network is expected to begin broadcasting in February, with a programming schedule and its on-air employees -- aside from Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies -- yet to be announced.

How different it will be from the broadcasts fans are accustomed to watching is unknown. And whether the rest of the programming consists of a sunny, team-approved outlook, as the Bears do with their shows, bears watching. The network also plans to air all Cactus League games.

5. Camp opens

Pitchers and catchers report for most teams on Feb. 11-12, though the Cubs have not announced an official date. It will be earlier than usual, thanks to the earliest opening day ever on March 26, ensuring cold, rainy spring games for most teams in the Midwest and East.

David Ross expects to bring some new, team-oriented workout routines while keeping some of the things he thought worked from Joe Maddon’s camps.