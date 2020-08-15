What’s the link between myocarditis and COVID-19? A closer look at the rare heart condition that has put the college football season in jeopardy.

What changes have sports leagues made?

Leagues are beginning to update and adjust their COVID-19 guidelines for athletes. Some are instituting cardiac screenings during the physical process before an athlete takes the field and requiring one for after an athlete tests positive -- even if they never displayed any symptoms -- to check for structural or biological changes to the heart before they are cleared to play.

Experts recommend giving athletes an EKG, echocardiogram or sometimes even an MRI for the heart to remain diligent in testing athletes. There also is the costs to acquire these tests,as not every college has the same access to attain such resources and that could lead toincreased risk at some schools, even throughout the same conference.

“The guidance today is even more rigid in terms of the processes that must happen after an (athlete) -- even who has been asymptomatic -- tests positive,” Hainline said. “This is based not on our recommendations solely, but the recommendations of probably the leading sports cardiologist In the country.”

How much more is there to be learned about myocarditis?