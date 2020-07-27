What the state is recommending for return to learning
What the state is recommending for return to learning

A look at state recommendations for instruction restarting

Across Central Illinois in recent days, education officials have announced their plans for the return of school next month — even as state and federal guidelines continuously shift — amid COVID. 

These proposals come after weeks of planning and school board meetings. Much is still unknown — and unknowable. But a picture is starting to emerge for what the return to school may look like across the region.

The Illinois State Board of Education has issued a 103-page report outlining recommendations for local school officials to consider when developing plans. Gov. J.B. Pritzker in March ended in-person instruction as COVID cases climbed. State education and public officials "agree that in-person learning is the goal, it may not be safe or feasible to fully resume in-person learning in every school community," according to the state report. 

Here are some of the recommendations for returning to school buildings:   

The approaches

Illinois schools appear to be taking one of three approaches to the upcoming school year. 

The hybrid model

Many schools will return with a hybrid model where students physically attend school on designated days and times, and also learn remotely.

Remote-only — for now

Some have opted to start off the school year fully remote. 

Close to normal

Other schools are looking at a model that more closely resembles a typical school year. This has been a more common choice among smaller, rural districts.

