What the state is recommending for return to learning

FACE MASKS: For the majority of schools offering some in-person learning, students will be expected to wear masks, with limited exceptions, even when social distancing is maintained.
Face coverings do not need to be worn outside as long as social distance is kept.
HEALTH SCREENINGS: Anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or other known symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, fatigue, muscle and body aches, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea may not enter buildings.
Face coverings must be worn on buses. There can be no more than 50 people on a bus at a time and social distancing must be maintained to the greatest extent possible.
PHYSICAL EDUCATION: Games and sports that require close guarding and any potential physical contact with another player should be avoided to comply with state health guidelines. When possible, physical education should be held outside.
Schools and districts should consider adding additional meal service times so cafeterias are able to operate with 50 people at a time. Schools may also want to consider having students eat at their desks or outside.
SOCIAL DISTANCING: Each school will have a plan for keeping students and staff distanced. The state suggests students be assigned seating and stay in seats for as long as possible. If possible, desks should be rearranged to be 6 feet apart.
Schools are being asked to limit number of people in hallways at the same time. Guidelines suggest that lockers not be used and that locker-sharing should be prohibited.
Across Central Illinois in recent days, education officials have announced their plans for the return of school next month — even as state and federal guidelines continuously shift — amid COVID.
These proposals come after weeks of planning and school board meetings. Much is still unknown — and unknowable. But a picture is starting to emerge for what the return to school may look like across the region.
The Illinois State Board of Education has issued a 103-page report outlining recommendations for local school officials to consider when developing plans. Gov. J.B. Pritzker in March ended in-person instruction as COVID cases climbed. State education and public officials "agree that in-person learning is the goal, it may not be safe or feasible to fully resume in-person learning in every school community," according to the state report.
Here are some of the recommendations for returning to school buildings:
