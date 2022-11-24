What we're thankful for

"Our new pound puppy, Bibi."

— Valerie Wells, staff writer

"Good health is always appreciated, especially when you experience something else through the life of a child. I am very thankful for the progress of my great nephew Drew. And now he has a little sister, Kenna. Life is good."

— Donnette Beckett, staff writer

"This year I'm thankful for my family and health, for having graduated and celebrated with my best friends and for having the pleasure to adopt the most chaotic cat east of the Mississippi, Skye Marie Vidmar. Special thanks also to the Herald & Review office's Britney Spears and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson cardboard cutouts for keeping me company during weekend shifts."

— Taylor Vidmar, staff writer

"I remain thankful for the neighborhood in which I live. About 25 years ago, my wife and I decided we were planting roots in Decatur. When we entered the housing market, a diverse neighborhood was high on our list of preferences. We found that, and better yet, we found a place where new owners coming in felt the same way. When I was a child in a town of 2,000 people, the kids in our neighborhood enjoyed unlocked doors and the certainty that each residence would take care of anyone visiting as though they belonged to the family. While we don’t have quite so lenient an attitude in our current neighborhood, I also have every confidence we’d be tended to the same way."

— Tim Cain, Central Illinois dialogue editor

"I am thankful to be working and have such a fantastic team of co-workers and very thankful for my grandchildren who make my world rock each and everyday! To health and happiness!"

— Lynda Margerum, newsroom assistant

"I'm thankful for a wife who sacrificed all she was and all she had to get me to safety with all my health concerns. Her steadfast belief in our journey and her faith carried us when I could not find my way. Ranee Hale is the stuff of legend and her love is a gift that saying thanks for seems so small, but she has earned my grateful heart and undying devotion. I am thankful for her more than she could ever know."

— Kevin Hale, guest columnist

"I am truly blessed with more than I deserve. I wake up each day with a roof over my head, a good job, a family I love and a group of great people I can call friends. And I have two really awesome grandkids. Isaac and Lucy make every day great."

— Scott Perry, local news editor

"I'm thankful for my kids, my husband, and everyday that I'm still here."

— Dara Lopez, front desk

"I am thankful for my children Connor, Audrey, and Lucas and my fiance Brad. I am thankful that we are all healthy. I am thankful we have a roof over our head and food in our stomachs."

— Tabitha Bolt, circulation district manager

"I have so much to be thankful for – good health, a great job, a loving family and dear, dear friends among the first that come to my mind. But this year, I’m especially thankful to still have my grandmother in my life. We celebrated her 90th birthday in August. Those milestone years really have a way of putting things in perspective. Every day truly is a blessing."

— Brenden Moore, statehouse reporter

"I'm thankful for my wonderful wife, Lesley. She is very supportive and always by my side good or bad. She is truly amazing. My dog, Mitch, he makes me laugh and always a joy to see them both after work. I also love my work family both in Decatur and Bloomington."

— Clay Jackson, photojournalist

"I have so much to be thankful for this year: my funny and patient husband, my wonderful and supportive family, two spunky dogs and one long-suffering cat, great friends and an amazing newsroom team that I am honored every day to work alongside. I am so fortunate to have a job that I find deeply meaningful, challenging, rewarding and certainly never boring. I am also more grateful than I can say for the support of our readers and their investment in the future of local journalism in this area. If you've taken the time to read this, cheers to you."

— Allison Petty, Central Illinois executive editor

"I am especially thankful this year for Sophie, our dog. We adopted her 11 years ago and, having been an abused puppy, she was afraid of everything. Our older dog, Bella, became her soulmate and gradually, Sophie gained trust with us and the world around her. But when Bella died last year, Sophie had to adjust to a new life with just my wife and me, and our three cats. In addition, she has battled a liver ailment for much of her life, but through proper nutrition and her sheer will, she has persevered. And while age is creeping up on her, she continues to give love and companionship in her quiet and gentle way."

— Dan McNeile, Central Illinois desk editor