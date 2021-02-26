What women should know about their heart health

Heart disease and stroke continue to be the most dangerous threats to a woman's health. In the U.S., 1 in 4 women die from cardiovascular disease. During February, which is American Heart Month, there continues to be an emphasis on raising awareness about the risks to help save lives.

Dr. Sharonne N. Hayes, a cardiologist and founder of the Mayo Clinic Women's Heart Clinic, says that, while women's heart care has significantly improved in the past 20 years, there is still much to learn about heart disease in women.

"There are conditions that affect women that either don't affect men, like pregnancy-related heart disease, or that affect women differently, such as heart failure," says Dr. Hayes.

"We've just scratched the surface of what we need to know about heart disease. Each time we peel back a layer, we realize we need to know more."

RISK FACTORS

Dr. Rekha Mankad, a cardiologist and director of the Mayo Clinic Women's Heart Clinic, says there are certain factors that put someone at a higher risk of heart disease, such as high blood pressure, hypertension, diabetes, smoking and high cholesterol. However, when it comes to these risks, she says there are differences between men and women.