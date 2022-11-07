What's on the ballot in Macon County

DECATUR — It's Election Day in Macon County.

And while there are a host of races up and down the ballot, there are just two countywide races for local voters to decide.

The one garnering the most attention is for Macon County circuit judge. That race is between Republican Shane Mendenhall and Democrat Andrew Weatherford.

The other race is for Macon County treasurer, although voters will only see one name, that of Republican John Jackson, on the ballot.

Jackson is officially running for his position on the ballot for the first time after being voted into the position by the Macon County Board last year following the resignation of Ed Yoder, a Republican, after more than 10 years leading the office. He’ll be up against Melverta Wilkins, a longtime Caterpillar employee, who is running as a write-in candidate.

Redistricting on the county level, which saw the number of county board districts shrink from seven to five, has resulted in several races among incumbents. There are three board members per district, meaning the board will go from 21 to 15 members.

Other county offices that will be on the ballot, but are uncontested, are county clerk and sheriff.

Voters in South Wheatland Township will decide if they want to retain the prohibition on the sale of alcohol. The question was placed on the ballot by a township resident who wants to open a winery.

Voters in the Hickory Point Fire Protection District are being asked to support a tax rate not to exceed .40% of the value of taxable property in the district to support the creation of an ambulance service.

The ballot also includes candidates for regional superintendent of schools and other judge positions.

On the federal level, there are races for the two congressional districts that will represent the county. In the new 13th District, it will be Republican Regan Deering and Democrat Nikki Budzinski. In the new 15th District it will be incumbent U.S. Rep. Mary Miller and Democrat Paul Lange.

There also are contested races for the Illinois Statehouse. In the new 48th Senate District, State. Sen. Doris Turner, a Democrat, is going against state Rep. Sandy Hamilton.

In the new 96th House District, incumbent state Rep. Sue Scherer is being challenged by Republican Lisa Smith.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can find more information about voting and Election Day on the county website, maconcounty.illinois.gov.