What's the rush? QB pressure has been priority in NFC North

Chicago allowed the fourth-fewest points in the NFL last year, with Minnesota fifth and Green Bay ninth. Detroit was the outlier at 26th. In sacks, the Vikings were fifth, the Packers were 15th, the Bears were 24th and the Lions were 30th, but in 2018, the Bears and Vikings tied for third, the Packers were ninth and the Lions were 11th.

“We want guys who can cover and guys who can rush. Whether that be linebackers or defensive ends or defensive tackles, I think that’s kind of our philosophy all the way around,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. "The way the league is right now with the spread offenses and throwing the football and things like that, I think those things are important.”

Here's a quick tour around the division entering this strange season that will be played during a pandemic with few, if any, fans in attendance:

LOVE FOR RODGERS?

The most jarring decision in the division this year was Green Bay drafting Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round. The Packers went 13-3 to reclaim the NFC North after a two-year gap between titles and reached the conference championship game, but general manager Brian Gutekunst essentially started the countdown clock on Rodgers' tenure by using his first pick on a developmental player.