Where and how to get a COVID test in Macon County

DECATUR — Unsure how COVID testing works in Macon County? Here’s what you need to know:
First, if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please call your primary care physician first. Do not show up at a hospital emergency room or doctor’s office unless it is a true emergency.
COVID TESTING SITES
• Drive-thru testing is available in the Decatur Civic Center Parking Lot seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Crossing Healthcare is providing drive-thru testing at 990 N. Water St. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but not required. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit crossinghealthcare.org/COVID19.
• SIU: Patients should call (217) 872-3800.
• HSHS Medical Group: Drive-thru testing is by appointment only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 4965 Lost Bridge Road, Decatur. Registration through MyChart is required for testing. Non-HSHS patients can visit HSHSMGCovidTesting.org to set up an account. HSHS patients can visit HSHSMGCovidTesting.org or their MyChart account.
• CVS: Visit www.cvs.com
• Vero Clinics: www.veroclinics.com
For more information, contact Krystle Tempel, health educator with the Macon County Health Department, at ktempel@maconchd.org.