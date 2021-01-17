 Skip to main content
Where and how to get a COVID test in Macon County
DECATUR — Unsure how COVID testing works in Macon County? Here’s what you need to know:

First, if you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, please call your primary care physician first. Do not show up at a hospital emergency room or doctor’s office unless it is a true emergency.

COVID TESTING SITES

• Drive-thru testing is available in the Decatur Civic Center Parking Lot seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Crossing Healthcare is providing drive-thru testing at 990 N. Water St. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but not required. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit crossinghealthcare.org/COVID19.

• SIU: Patients should call (217) 872-3800.

• HSHS Medical Group: Drive-thru testing is by appointment only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 4965 Lost Bridge Road, Decatur. Registration through MyChart is required for testing. Non-HSHS patients can visit HSHSMGCovidTesting.org to set up an account. HSHS patients can visit HSHSMGCovidTesting.org or their MyChart account.

• CVS: Visit www.cvs.com

• Vero Clinics: www.veroclinics.com

For more information, contact Krystle Tempel, health educator with the Macon County Health Department, at ktempel@maconchd.org.

