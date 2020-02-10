Why many organic farmers ‘didn’t notice the trade war’

The Agriculture Department did not respond to repeated requests for information on how much organic farmers received in MFP payments.

“I have no imminent plans of repaying my MFP out of conscience, I’ll tell you that,” Layman said. “That’s how the program was written and as a businessperson, I should be able to take advantage of it.”

In any case, Layman said, organic farmers received only a tiny percentage of the MFP money. “My guess is it’s a rounding error,” he said.

Historically, organic farmers have been excluded from many forms of support, said Carolyn Dimitri, associate professor of nutrition and food studies at New York University.

For example, in the past, organic farmers were ineligible for certain farm programs, and were unable to get crop insurance, in part because the USDA collected little data on organic agriculture. The challenges limited the industry’s growth, Dimitri said.

But farm policy is for all farmers. If organic farmers are being affected by the tariffs, they should be entitled to payments, Dimitri said.