Winnebago County COVID-19 tests missing

ROCKFORD — Public health officials are suspending operations at a drive-through COVID-19 testing site after the results of more than 2,100 test samples have yet to be returned to public health officials here.

Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney raised issue with the missing tests Wednesday in a letter he sent to Gov. JB Pritzker asking for the governor's team to resolve the issue. Haney, who also released the letter publicly, said local health officials have been trying for more than a week to obtain the results from a state contractor who processes the tests.

Getting results, which was expected to take three or four days, "has evolved into a 13-day process with no end in sight," Haney's letter to Pritzker says.

The tests were administered at the drive-thru testing site that opened April 24 at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at 1601 Parkview Ave. in Rockford. Specimens were sent to a third-party vendor contracted by the state, Haney said. Neither he nor the county health department named the vendor.

Testing at that site will be suspended until the issue is resolved, Winnebago County Health Department Administrator Sandra Martell said in a statement Wednesday evening. Drive-thru testing is still available at Auburn High School, 520 N. Pierpont Ave.