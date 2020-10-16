Winners of the Let's Keep Decatur Bee-utiful contest announced

DECATUR — Organizers of Beautify Decatur Coalition's annual “Let’s Keep Decatur Bee-utiful” contest, now in its 10th year, were able announce this year’s winners even in the middle of a pandemic.
The contest honors businesses, organizations and agencies that take the extra steps in beautifying facilities.
The contest is usually in the spring, when flowers are in bloom and business owners are ready to tidy up.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, many businesses and organizations were not open to the public or employees. As the doors began to open again, organizers wanted to give businesses another reason to get out and spruce up.
Jill Davis and a group from the Beautify Decatur Coalition scheduled a winning business presentation each day. “These awards are for the people who work for their community and who make the community just more beautiful by their work,” she said before the first presentation. “This is a perfect representation of Decatur.”
Macon County businesses registered for the contest throughout September on through Beautify Decatur Coalition. Categories included best use of flowers, best landscape, best signage and most litter-free. All contestants were entered into the most popular category, which is determined by the public’s online vote.
The businesses registered for their favorite theme and submitted photos. Judges visited the areas the first week of October.
Commodore Yacht Club member Paula Luckenbill accepted the award for the Best Landscape. On Monday, Luckenbill was awarded a $500 gift certificate from Connie’s Country Greenhouse.
Her work can be seen on the north side of Lost Bridge.
“The dog walkers and bikers and the people that drive by that stop and say how much they enjoy it, that’s been the biggest win,” Luckenbill said.
The public has been able to view the display for nearly five years. Luckenbill is a retired guidance counselor with the Decatur Public Schools. “I don’t have any professional (landscaping) training,” she said. “I just love to play in dirt.”
Commodore Yacht Club area is part of the Decatur Park District. Luckenbill was allowed to plant shrubs, flowers and other landscaping to the entrance. “There are nautical colors,” she said. “The blue, yellow and red.”
Since funds were not available, Luckenbill relied on other resources. “We don’t have a budget at all,” she said. “But the yacht club has been generous.”
Friends, clearance sales and her own backyard helped along the way. “They are the ones that gave me the resources to give the Wow factor,” she said.
The Commodore Yacht Club entrance ran a close second for online Most Popular vote. That award instead went to the Northgate Pet Clinic. Luckenbill was not upset by the loss. To lose by only 345 votes was a win for her. “That’s almost a victory,” she said. “They did mass emails. I just put out a sign, ‘vote for us’.”
According to Davis, the two top scoring winners received more than 2,000 votes each.
Most Litter Free recipients were Prairieland Service Coordination, Inc. 1670 S. Taylorville Road, Decatur.
The staff received their award on Tuesday. Executive Director Helen Michelassi said the staff of 24 tries their best to take care of their area. “We try really hard to keep the property here looking nice,” she said.
The building is leased from Romano Company, who provides the landscaping. “The least we can do is make sure that litter and trash is kept picked up,” Michelassi said.
Although she is happy about the award, Michelassi said she is just as pleased with the Beautify Decatur initiative. She has visited other cities. “They don’t even hold a candle to what folks in Decatur have done with their downtown,” she said.
The Decatur staff will take a break to pick up litter, no matter the weather. “They will say ‘I wore my trash shoes today’,” Michelassi said.
Picking up trash isn’t glamorous, they know. But the staff doesn’t mind the work. “Honestly, how hard is it?,” Michelassi said. “It’s not the most fun job.”
Prairieland Service Coordination provides services for people with developmental disabilities. “They certainly deserve to walk into an office that doesn’t look unkempt,” Michelassi said.
Best Use of Flowers was given to the Country Club of Decatur on Wednesday. Golf Course Superintendent Grant Rosenfelder said all of the employees at the country club were honored to receive this award. “It is great being recognized for adding beauty to our fantastic community,” he said. “This award is important to everyone here at CCD because it justifies all the time and effort it takes in order to make our club beautiful for our members and the surrounding community.”
Horticulturist Amy Hines is credited for the arrangement of flowers. “She dedicates a lot of time designing, planting, and maintaining each flower bed on the golf course and surrounding areas,” Rosenfelder said.
Because of the high numbers of COVID-19 cases and few positive tests among award recipients and presenters, Thursday’s and Friday’s ceremonies were cancelled or presented virtually.
HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital won the honors of Best Signage. Northgate Pet Clinic accepted their award for Most Popular Vote.
Dr. Larry Baker accepted the award for the staff at Northgate Pet Clinic through a Zoom meeting. He credited employees Stephenie Cunningham and Kenny Thornton for the maintenance and the beautification of the building.
The landscaping takes hours to maintain, they said.
"It takes approximately an hour just to water all the flowers," Thornton said.
The staff made sure to share the information about the contest. Compliments were heard online as well as in person. The award was earned through the public's response. "They noticed how hard we worked on the flowers," Cunningham said. "And we got so many compliments for our clients too."
According to Baker, the landscape is an extension of the business inside. "I wouldn't go to a restaurant with dirty windows," he said. "It's a flection of our business."
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
