Winners of the Let's Keep Decatur Bee-utiful contest announced

The Commodore Yacht Club entrance ran a close second for online Most Popular vote. That award instead went to the Northgate Pet Clinic. Luckenbill was not upset by the loss. To lose by only 345 votes was a win for her. “That’s almost a victory,” she said. “They did mass emails. I just put out a sign, ‘vote for us’.”

According to Davis, the two top scoring winners received more than 2,000 votes each.

Most Litter Free recipients were Prairieland Service Coordination, Inc. 1670 S. Taylorville Road, Decatur.

The staff received their award on Tuesday. Executive Director Helen Michelassi said the staff of 24 tries their best to take care of their area. “We try really hard to keep the property here looking nice,” she said.

The building is leased from Romano Company, who provides the landscaping. “The least we can do is make sure that litter and trash is kept picked up,” Michelassi said.

Although she is happy about the award, Michelassi said she is just as pleased with the Beautify Decatur initiative. She has visited other cities. “They don’t even hold a candle to what folks in Decatur have done with their downtown,” she said.