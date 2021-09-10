Winning recipe: Clifton Central broils Fithian Oakwood 26-8

Stretched out and finally snapped, Clifton Central put just enough pressure on Fithian Oakwood to earn a 26-8 victory on September 10 in Illinois football action.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

Clifton Central kept a 14-8 intermission margin at Fithian Oakwood's expense.

Clifton Central darted in front of Fithian Oakwood 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

