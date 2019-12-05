Wire check

COLLEGE
Broadcaster dies in crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Don Chiodo, a radio broadcaster for Central Michigan football and basketball, has died in a car crash. He was 54.
Police say Chiodo died in a crash Wednesday on M-46 in Gratiot County, just a few days before CMU plays for the Mid-American Conference football championship in Detroit.
Investigators are trying to determine why Chiodo apparently crossed the center line and struck a tractor-trailer, the sheriff's office said. An autopsy was planned. Alcohol and speed were not factors in the crash.
Chiodo, a 1990 CMU graduate, was a 10-year veteran of the Chippewa Sports Network. He had a long career in broadcasting and also worked as a financial adviser.
FOOTBALL
8 finalists for Rooney award
NEW YORK — Veterans Adrian Peterson, Calais Campbell and Thomas Davis Sr. are among the eight finalists for the NFL's Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
The league revealed the finalists Thursday. Along with the Washington running back, Jacksonville defensive end and Los Angeles Chargers linebacker, they include Indianapolis wide receiver T.Y. Hilton; New England special teams ace Matthew Slater; Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford; San Francisco offensive tackle Joe Staley; and Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle.
Staley is a finalist for the fifth consecutive season, while Campbell and Weddle are finalists for the second straight year.
Each NFL team nominates one man for the award, which recognizes players who exemplify outstanding sportsmanship on the field. The award was created in 2014 in honor of the late founding owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a Pro Football Hall of Famer.
Miller unsure of status
Denver Broncos star linebacker Von Miller says he won't go on IR because of a sprained left MCL that ended his 95-game starting streak.
But he's not sure if he'll start a new streak Sunday when the Denver Broncos (4-8) visit the Houston Texans (8-4).
"I'm still taking it day by day," Miller said. "I get better every day. If I can't be out there, if I can't get my exotic movements back, then in my opinion I don't feel like I should be out there."
Veasy eyes Redskins roster
Colin Kaepernick’s much-anticipated workout last month in front of representatives from eight NFL teams resulted in a signing this week. It just didn’t involve the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, has been out of the league since 2016.
One highlight from the 40-minute workout, which Kaepernick’s camp moved to a Georgia high school at the last minute over unresolved differences with the league, was a deep ball that Kaepernick threw from midfield and wide receiver Jordan Veasy caught in the end zone.
The Washington Redskins signed Veasy to their practice squad on Tuesday. Veasy said he keeps in touch with Kaepernick.
“I spoke to him today and he told me congratulations on being signed and everything,” Veasy said Thursday. “We have good correspondence. That’s like a brother to me.”
Veasy, who was undrafted out of California in 2018, is working for his fifth NFL team.
He has yet to make an active roster after being on the practice squads for the Titans, Jaguars, Colts and, most recently, the Bills.
Around the NFL
Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw in practice for the first time since injuring his right hand in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh. Mayfield's bruised throwing hand remains wrapped, but he zipped passes to Cleveland's running backs and tight ends during the early portion of Thursday's workout open to reporters. He's expected to start Sunday when the Browns (5-7) face the Cincinnati Bengals (1-11). ... Pittsburgh running back James Conner's aching right shoulder will keep him out of the lineup for a third straight game when the Steelers (7-5) visit Arizona (3-8-1) on Sunday, the team said. ... The Jacksonville Jaguars placed linebacker Myles Jack on injured reserve. Jack signed a four-year, $57 million contract extension two weeks before the season started but produced a mere 66 tackles, one interception and half a sack. ... The Kansas City Chiefs placed running back Darrel Williams (hamstring) on IR. ... Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was arrested on drug and tampering charges after police say in a report released Thursday that he tried to put out a marijuana cigarette when he knew he was about to be stopped for speeding.