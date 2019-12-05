Wire check

Around the NFL

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield threw in practice for the first time since injuring his right hand in Sunday's loss at Pittsburgh. Mayfield's bruised throwing hand remains wrapped, but he zipped passes to Cleveland's running backs and tight ends during the early portion of Thursday's workout open to reporters. He's expected to start Sunday when the Browns (5-7) face the Cincinnati Bengals (1-11). ... Pittsburgh running back James Conner's aching right shoulder will keep him out of the lineup for a third straight game when the Steelers (7-5) visit Arizona (3-8-1) on Sunday, the team said. ... The Jacksonville Jaguars placed linebacker Myles Jack on injured reserve. Jack signed a four-year, $57 million contract extension two weeks before the season started but produced a mere 66 tackles, one interception and half a sack. ... The Kansas City Chiefs placed running back Darrel Williams (hamstring) on IR. ... Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was arrested on drug and tampering charges after police say in a report released Thursday that he tried to put out a marijuana cigarette when he knew he was about to be stopped for speeding.