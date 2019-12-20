With top 2 seed in sight, Chiefs keep guard up against Bears

That's because Suggs is familiar with defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's system from their time together in Baltimore. The two were together in 2013 and ‘14 when Spagnuolo was a senior defensive assistant and secondary coach on John Harbaugh’s staff.

Suggs spent 16 memorable seasons in Baltimore and was part of the 2012 Super Bowl championship team. He has 138 sacks over 17 years with the Ravens and Cardinals.

QB COMPARISONS

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky understands he will forever be linked to Mahomes and Houston's Deshaun Watson. That's because he got drafted ahead of them when Chicago took him with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017, and has not performed as well as they have.

Mahomes went from appearing in one game behind Alex Smith as a rookie after being drafted 10th to capturing the MVP award last year. Watson made his second straight Pro Bowl. But Trubisky has mostly struggled this season and has not performed the way the Bears envisioned.

“Our careers are going in different paths and they will for the rest of time and they’ll be compared against each other,” he said. “It’s just the nature of the beast, but I’m in competition with myself and just trying to be the best version of me.”

MILESTONE WATCH