Without new legislation, Illinois renewable energy advocates warn of 'funding cliff' (copy)

There are solar and wind projects with existing commitments from the Illinois Power Agency that will continue to be funded, but applicants for new incentives will be waitlisted indefinitely.

Dawn Heid, who is CEO of the residential solar panel installation company Rethink Electric, said that’s going to mean layoffs for her sales force as the waitlist grows. Her installation crews, she said, will likely be employed through April 2021 as they finish installations for projects with currently committed funding.

“Beyond that we do not have any revenue sources coming in from renewable energy,” Heid said.

The fund overseen by the Illinois Power Agency is replenished through a charge on the supply portion of ratepayer electric bills, which is currently capped at about 2%. The Path to 100 Act would lift that cap to 4% over a period of years, allowing for more money in the fund to be granted for new investments in wind and solar energy.

Illinois State University economics professor David Loomis estimated the impact of passing the Path to 100 Act would number in the billions of dollars from 2021 to 2033.