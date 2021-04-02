Woman dies in Decatur fire; third fire fatality this year, officials say

DECATUR — A woman became the third fatality this year in what appears to be an accidental cooking fire, Decatur fire officials announced Friday.

According to a Decatur Fire Department news release, they were called to 1321 W. Forest at 8:53 p.m. Thursday for a lift assist. They arrived to find the victim on fire in the kitchen.

The fire was extinguished and the victim was quickly loaded into an ambulance for transport to Decatur Memorial Hospital. The news release said the victim, who had severe burns covering her body, did not survive.

Decatur police are assisting with the investigation.

Kathryn Vieth, 68, of Decatur died Feb. 21 after becoming trapped inside her burning residence in Park City Mobile Home Park. James Peterson, 91, died Jan. 26 after his house at 445 N. 35th St. in Decatur caught fire.

The department also ended 2020 with a fire death. Janariyah Scott, 13, died from injuries received in a Nov. 29 fire at 650 W. Main St. A second girl, age 7, also was pulled from that fire and was undergoing treatment at a Springfield hospital at last report.