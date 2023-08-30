DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur woman was injured after she got into an argument with a man over money and was hit in the face with a beer bottle Tuesday afternoon.

Detective Sgt. Brian Earles said the 51-year-old victim suffered some minor lacerations in the attack, which happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Poole Street.

“She got into an argument with a guy she owed money to and he whacked her in the face with the bottle,” added Earles. “The bottle was broken but we're not sure if it was broken before the suspect hit the victim with it or after he hit the victim with it.”

Earles said the man was being sought on a charge of committing aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The woman did not require hospital treatment for her injuries.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods Wilson Derrickson Colby J. Park