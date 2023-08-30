An update to the Violence Against Women Act is being celebrated as an important step towards protecting native communities, women and children.We have an ongoing crisis of violence in Alaska," said Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski. "More than half of women in the Alaska women 2020 victim surve…
DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur woman was injured after she got into an argument with a man over money and was hit in the face with a beer bottle Tuesday afternoon.
Detective Sgt. Brian Earles said the 51-year-old victim suffered some minor lacerations in the attack, which happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Poole Street.
“She got into an argument with a guy she owed money to and he whacked her in the face with the bottle,” added Earles. “The bottle was broken but we're not sure if it was broken before the suspect hit the victim with it or after he hit the victim with it.”