Work continues to reopen Decatur Popeye's restaurant

DECATUR — Efforts to reopen the Decatur Popeye's restaurant continue.

“We’ve seen some significant progress,” Mir Ali, vice president of operations, said during the Macon County Health Department Board of Health meeting this week. “The building’s going to look brand new.”

During the recent , a representative from Decatur's, located at , provided an update on its progress.

According to Ali, all of the equipment and interior of the restaurant at 775 E. Pershing Road are in the process of being replaced and has been deep cleaned. Management has also changed. “We are bringing our training department in to train everybody,” he said.

Hiring will take place approximately six weeks before management opens the doors. The timeline for reopening continues to be late spring or early summer, Ali said.

The Decatur restaurant has sat idle for two years. The health department found dozens of violations in an inspection conducted in June 2020. The business license was revoked after the final inspection. The restaurant had also failed a previous inspection less than a year prior to the closing.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

