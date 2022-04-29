xxxxxx-dec-opn-hale

UNCLE SAM NEEDS YOU

We need your help. All of you. It’s not a simple ask and it is grand on scale and scope. We need you to buy into Decatur Public Schools. I’m not talking about taking about writing a check and then sitting in your recliner. Like “Uncle Sam” once said to rally our nation we need you.

I was out the other night at one of our downtown eateries. Minding my business and enjoying a date night with the significant other. Just a simple couple trying to enjoy a simple night.

Behind us came a comment that was like a metal pipe being raked across my cage. I heard, “I would never send my kids to DPS61. Their test scores, their dangerous environment, there’s no way.” I cringed and balled up fists. Looked down at my steak and felt my wife’s lovely foot kick me under the table. I sat back looked at her and said, “What?” She knows me too well. Her retort was direct and simple, “Don’t Kevin…don’t.” And I bowed my head.

All I wanted to do was get up, take my plate and join the couple behind me for dinner. How dare my wife assume the worst of me? I wanted the opportunity to engage them in conversation. My brilliant wife said, “You write for the Herald and Review. Write. Tell the world of the wonderful people we work with and tell the story of the beauty and wonder our students possess.” I grinned ear to ear.

I worked with incredibly gifted and committed people. Mr. Sam Mills is a social studies teacher at Eisenhower High School, and he is as skilled as any teacher in any part of our state. His love, passion and unwavering determination to teach and engage students is unquestionably of the highest quality. Mr. Ron Lybarger, another Eisenhower High School great, is a brilliant English and literature teacher at Eisenhower and brings poetry and literature to students that only need to have their “on-buttons” found and they will launch into outer space. Mr. Lybarger brings them the launching pad with his wonderous teaching methods and style.

At Johns Hill Magnet School I get to do social studies with Ms. Kim Miller. Her creativity and talent are on display daily for our 7th and 8th graders at “the Hill.” She brings projects that bring history to life, have kids learning team skills, solid educationally based concepts and she makes learning fun and engaging. Ms. Stephanie Bellinger brings reading and novels to our students at Johns Hill with deep care and investment in the child. She even tutors’ students in math that have a need. She is brilliant on so many levels you cannot measure it.

We have janitors I’ve seen stop in the middle of their building chores to help a crying grade school student find the class they lost. I saw the janitor escort the child like a mother duck to the appropriate class and she wasn’t leaving that child until they were safe.

The maintenance department for DPS61 is unmatched. Skilled laborers who give us heat, plumbing and safe areas to teach our students. I had one gentleman poke his head into class one day and sheepishly asked if he could fix the heater in my room. He apologized and begged for forgiveness for interrupting the learning. I said, “No apology needed, sir. Thank you for your service.”

Our maintenance crews go on roofs in freezing snow and rain to find the leaks we have so water doesn’t enter into our arenas. The drop down in ditches you couldn’t pay me $1,000,000 to crawl into. Mow and trim to create immaculate landscapes. Our maintenance people come with all speed to fix sheet rock students damage and make it look like pristine with the artistry and skill. They could have their own show on HGTV they are so talented.

The Teaching Assistants in our district are selfless and so helpful we couldn’t get through a day without their valuable service. The aid our special needs students. They care for them and ensure their learning when it looks like an impossible task. They toilet, feed, ensure safety and even give of themselves to allow them to participate in sports. They allow the district give children in need a valuable assist to be immersed entirely in an all social aspects a school provides. They are worth all their weight in gold.

I have the honor to work with an incredibly gifted Teaching Assistant. Her name is Ms. Susan Niesman. She makes me better and my students better. When she is in my class Batman and Robin couldn’t keep up with us. She gives me great ideas to help my students learn at higher levels. She gives me interesting twists on my teaching to help me help more students. My day is better because she walks through my door. It’s too bad she’s a Cub fan, but I would run into a burning building to save her.

We need your help. You can make a difference. We are short substitute teachers. Many of you could look into getting a sub certificate and substitute 1 day every other month. We have teachers covering each other right now as I type this. Grade school teachers have to take other teacher’s classes students just so the teacher that is gone can take a sick day. Many teachers are losing their teaching preps to help administrators cover classes. Yes, we get extra pay, but I’d pay not to have to lose my time to grade work and prepare for my students.

Consider coming to read to a kindergarten class. Call the school. Ask permission. Adopt a classroom and once a month ask your employer or find time to go read one of your favorite stories and prepare to fall in love with kindergarteners hanging on your every word.

Be like the great Mr. Jeff Perkins. He is an innovator and a gentleman that creatively help found Caring Black Men. A group that gives of themselves. They come to schools to listen, learn, teach explain and help with the African American experience in Decatur and this country. He is fantastic and courageous for putting himself last and lifting a population in need. Why does he have to be the only innovator? We have brilliant people all over this city that could create Caring Women or Caring Young Entrepreneurs. Mr. Perkins is awesome, but why does he and his impactful group have to lift alone?

You craft lovers out there adopt a teacher or two and ask if you can help them do their bulletin boards with all your artistic talents. Scrap booking clubs unite!!!!

I wanted to say that to the people behind me on my date night. I wasn’t going to shout. I just wanted them to know that we are the only army they got. Hate us, love us but please help us. We need you. If you could give 1 day every other month, we could shock the world. We could build a school district people hunger to attend because they would see a love that unites a community. I’m not talking about your dollars and cents. We need your time, cheers, help and we need your commitment to see our beautiful children rise. The alternative is to sit in a restaurant and complain and do nothing. You do you.

There you go Mrs. Hale. I told a story. And please honey, quit kicking me under the table.

