14-year-old girl listed in critical condition after being injured in Elgin drive-by shooting, police chief says

A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Wednesday, one day after being shot in a drive-by shooting near Washburn and Billings streets on Elgin's west side, Police Chief Ana Lalley said.

The girl was struck about 4 p.m. Tuesday when she was a passenger in a car about a block away from Lowrie Elementary School at 264 Oak St., Lalley said. She was found by police about two miles away near the intersection of State and Highland streets.

Police don't know if the car in which the teen was driving had been the target of the shooting but the girl was not the intended victim and it's not believed to have been a random incident, Lalley said.

"We're still determining if another vehicle was the target or (if her) vehicle was the target or if there was another person in the car with her (who might have been involved)," Lalley said.

The man who was driving is cooperating with police, she said. The relationship between the victim and the man has not been disclosed.

Special Investigation detectives are handling the case and have not determined if the incident is gang related, Lalley said.