14-year-old girl listed in critical condition after being injured in Elgin drive-by shooting, police chief says

A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized in critical but stable condition Wednesday, one day after being shot in a drive-by shooting near Washburn and Billings streets on Elgin's west side, Police Chief Ana Lalley said.
The girl was struck about 4 p.m. Tuesday when she was a passenger in a car about a block away from Lowrie Elementary School at 264 Oak St., Lalley said. She was found by police about two miles away near the intersection of State and Highland streets.
Police don't know if the car in which the teen was driving had been the target of the shooting but the girl was not the intended victim and it's not believed to have been a random incident, Lalley said.
"We're still determining if another vehicle was the target or (if her) vehicle was the target or if there was another person in the car with her (who might have been involved)," Lalley said.
The man who was driving is cooperating with police, she said. The relationship between the victim and the man has not been disclosed.
Special Investigation detectives are handling the case and have not determined if the incident is gang related, Lalley said.
The teen has four siblings who attend District U-46 schools, including one at Lowrie, Principal Yvette González-Collins said in a note sent to school staff Wednesday morning.
Because classes at Lowrie end at 2:30 p.m., children weren't walking home at the time of the shooting, Lalley said. However, the department has increased police patrols near both Lowrie and Ellis schools, she said.
Lowrie officials also took additional safety precautions, allowing children to enter the school immediately rather than lining up outside and canceling outdoor recess, district spokeswoman Mary Fergus said.
Extra counselors were available to assist students and staff at both schools, she said.
"Obviously, we're all concerned. (The) staff immediately went into action at the elementary school today and donned safety vests and stood outside to make sure students felt safe," Fergus said. "Our principal did speak with the family of this victim to let them know we are thinking of them, the student especially."
Lalley said she couldn't release specific details about the girl's injuries or where she was hospitalized. She would not say how many shots were fired or how many times the teen might was struck.
Georgie Imburgia said she learned about the shooting when picking up her 10-year-old grandson at Lowrie Wednesday afternoon. She gets him at school, she said, because she doesn't want him walking home.
"It's horrible," she said of the shooting. "It's getting crazy."
This year, the Elgin police have dealt with 24 incidents of shots fired compared to 33 last year, Lalley said. Eight people have been gunshot victims this year; there were 12 last year, she said.
"Obviously, we want to drive those numbers down more," Lalley said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Dave Lesko at 847-289-2528 or sent an anonymous text to 847411, which should include "ElginPD" at the start of the message.