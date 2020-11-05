You lost your job because of COVID-19 restrictions and unemployment benefits are set to shrink in Illinois. Here’s what to know. (copy) (copy) (copy)

With a new round of layoffs possible amid increased coronavirus restrictions statewide, some Illinois workers will find themselves again collecting unemployment insurance benefits.
Among all states, Illinois last week had the largest weekly increase in initial claims for unemployment benefits — 6,190 more filings than a week earlier, the Labor Department said Thursday.
Illinois has processed more than 2.7 million claims for jobless benefits and paid more than $15 billion in assistance since March 1. The unprecedented amount of applications caused delays in the system, and frustrated people trying to reach the state’s Department of Employment Security.
As people file for jobless benefits again, and others find themselves unemployed for the first time, here are some things to consider:
Do I have to file a new claim?
Yes. If you received unemployment benefits earlier this year but then went back to work, you need to file a new claim if you were laid off again so the state can verify your employer, wages and layoff date, IDES spokeswoman Rebecca Cisco said.
The state provides eligible individuals up to 26 weeks of jobless benefits in a one-year period, regardless of how many times a person loses a job. Federal programs extended benefits up to about 59 weeks, but some of those programs are set to expire Dec. 26.
Without additional aid from Congress, some people might not receive the full 59 weeks of benefits.
Claims can be filed online through the department’s website, illinois.gov/ides.
How do I reach someone at the agency?
During the summer, the state implemented a callback system to reduce wait times and lessen the need for people to have to call multiple times to reach a representative.
People calling IDES are placed in a queue to receive a callback when an agency representative is available, including the claimant services center (800-244-5631), Illinois Job Link (877-342-7533), benefit payment control (800-814-0513) and employer hotline (800-247-4984), according to IDES.
Cisco said the average wait time to receive a callback from a representative is about one to two weeks, depending the nature of the call.
The agency hired 30 full-time additional call center workers in September, and it’s hiring another 196 workers across the department, Cisco said. IDES currently employs 1,075 full-time employees, she said.
About 400 contract agents from Deloitte are helping the agency process claims. Deloitte’s contract with the state expires at the of the year, though it could be extended, Cisco said.
What extra benefits are available?
The $600-per-week federal jobless boost created by Congress in response to the pandemic expired at the end of July. In August, President Donald Trump authorized up to $44 billion in federal emergency funds to provide states with an extra $300 in weekly benefits. Illinois received $1.3 billion to provide six weeks of enhanced benefits to 780,000 claimants.
Those funds have since run out. Negotiations for a second coronavirus relief bill ground to a halt, and it’s uncertain if a deal will be reached before the new year.
“Now people are down to the regular state amount, and it’s not enough to get by. People are hurting,” said Pat Wrona, director of legal services for CARPLS Legal Aid.
How many weeks of benefits can I receive?
Only claimants who are eligible for regular state benefits and exhausted their 26 weeks can receive an additional 13 weeks of benefits through the federally funded Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program, which expires Dec. 26.
The state will determine eligibility and automatically enroll people who qualify.
If you remain unemployed after receiving benefits from both programs, Illinois offers 20 weeks of extended benefits under a federal law designed to help individuals in states with high unemployment rates.
The extended benefits program is triggered when the three-month state unemployment rate is above 8.5%, said Chad Stone, chief economist for the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a Washington, D.C.-based think thank. Currently, Illinois has a three-month average unemployment rate of 10.9%, Stone said.
The program will revert to 13 weeks after Dec. 26 without additional funding from Congress. An improvement to the state’s three-month rolling unemployment rate also could trigger its expiration.
Self-employed and gig workers aren’t eligible for additional weeks of benefits under those programs. The federal coronavirus relief package only allotted self-employed and gig workers 39 weeks of benefits, which expire next month. Those workers might not be eligible for any unemployment benefits in the new year if federal programs that extend benefits to gig workers are not renewed.
“For people who are running out of weekly benefits, there is nothing for them (next year),” Stone said.
How is the amount of benefits determined?
In Illinois, jobless benefits are calculated on wages reported during an applicant’s base period, which is the first four of the last five completed calendar quarters. Payments are backdated to when people first become unemployed.
People may receive an additional allowance if the individual has a dependent child under the age of 18 or a nonworking spouse who isn’t receiving unemployment benefits. Individuals can claim one or the other, and claiming more than one child won’t increase an applicant’s benefits. The addition means between $15 and $93 per week for a dependent spouse, and between $26 and $185 for a dependent child.
The average person receives about 46% of their base income in state weekly benefits, but that amount is capped at $471 per week, Wrona said.
What if I’m self-employed?
Under the federal coronavirus relief bill, Congress extended unemployment benefits to self-employed and gig workers through the creation of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which expires at the end of the year without additional action from Congress.
Those workers must apply, then get rejected, from receiving regular unemployment benefits. If applicants get an eligibility finding of $0, they can then submit a claim through the online portal.
When filing a claim, it is important for the self-employed to provide the state with their net business income from last year to avoid getting overpaid and having to pay back those funds, Wrona said.
For self-employed individuals, net business income can be found in their 2019 tax returns from Schedule C (Form 1040) under line 31, Wrona said.
According to IDES' website, self-employed applicants have 21 days to submit tax forms or other documents showing their wages earned after filing their claim.
What if I find temporary work?
People who accept part-time seasonal work might be eligible to receive benefits, but they need to report they are working the next time they certify their benefits, Wrona said. The amount of those benefits is likely to be less, depending on the size of their paychecks, she said.
If you accept full-time work, it will disqualify you from receiving jobless benefits for that week, Wrona said. But people who pick up part-time work might be eligible for benefits if their earned wages are at least 50% but less than 100% of their weekly benefit amount in any week, according to Cisco. Their benefit payment will be offset by the amount they earned for that week, she said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!