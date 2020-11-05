You lost your job because of COVID-19 restrictions and unemployment benefits are set to shrink in Illinois. Here’s what to know. (copy) (copy) (copy)

With a new round of layoffs possible amid increased coronavirus restrictions statewide, some Illinois workers will find themselves again collecting unemployment insurance benefits.

Among all states, Illinois last week had the largest weekly increase in initial claims for unemployment benefits — 6,190 more filings than a week earlier, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Illinois has processed more than 2.7 million claims for jobless benefits and paid more than $15 billion in assistance since March 1. The unprecedented amount of applications caused delays in the system, and frustrated people trying to reach the state’s Department of Employment Security.

As people file for jobless benefits again, and others find themselves unemployed for the first time, here are some things to consider:

Do I have to file a new claim?

Yes. If you received unemployment benefits earlier this year but then went back to work, you need to file a new claim if you were laid off again so the state can verify your employer, wages and layoff date, IDES spokeswoman Rebecca Cisco said.