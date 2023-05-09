MACON — Longtime Meridian softball coach Greg Steeval has been through this before.

One year his team is stacked with seniors, then the next most have graduated and younger players step in and take over.

The 2023 version of the Meridian softball team has experienced the highs and lows of that this season, but Steeval believes his team is confident and ready to make a deep run in the postseason.

Coming off of a 25-7 season where the Hawks won their third consecutive regional championship and advanced to the Class 1A sectional finals before falling to Heyworth, Steeval knew he would lose the nucleus of his team.

With just one senior – Emmy Renfro – and a roster full of underclassmen, Meridian didn't lose a step in the Central Illinois Conference, finishing atop the standings with a 13-1 record. The Hawks' only blemish was a 10-9 loss to Tuscola on the road.