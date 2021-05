Rachel Throneburg was named Shelbyville High School student of the month for January. She is the daughter of Troy and Rebecca Throneburg of Shelbyville.

Kynlee Summers was named Shelbyville High School student of the month for February. She is the daughter of Blake and Farah Summers of Shelbyville.

Alijandra McCarter was named Shelbyville High School student of the month for March. She is the daughter of Ahmad and Elizabeth Jackson of Shelbyville.

2021 Burroughs Education $2,500 Scholarship Winner Announced: Lauren Hagy is this years’ scholarship recipient and is a senior at Vandalia Community High School. Woodruff Johnson & Evans Law Offices is the proud sponsor of the Burroughs Education $2,500 Scholarship. The scholarship is awarded each year to a college bound senior who is the child of a parent or guardian working in an Illinois school.

