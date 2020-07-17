Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation announces 2020 Smysor Scholarship recipients:
Windsor High School: Rylan Ard, Dalton Armes, Mercedez Austin, Kasey Bean, Joel Beck, Ava Bennett, Beau Bennett, Tristan Boehm, Mason Campbell, Maxwell Carr, Trevor Clotfelter, Carson Cole, Gannon Crow, Anthony Curry, Parker Domzalski, Bailey Fleshner, Luke Gilbert, Logan Greuel, Mikayla Haddock, Lauren Hendershot, Faith Higgs, Liam Hortenstine, Olivia Hortenstine, Sterling Howard, Eli Howard, Nicholas Hutchinson, Colby Kidwell, Devon Livingston, Heidi Miller, Rachel Miller, Jackson Miller, Brandon Milligan, Sarah Mummel, Zoe Nichols, Payton Nichols, Hannah Reed, Haylee Reynolds, Logan Stremming, Sydney Tabor, Nikki Trussell, Caitlin Welsh, Abraham Welton, Taylor Wiback, and Matthew Wujick.
Mattoon High School: Natalie Curtis, Perry Curtis, Lane Gass, Mitchell Hayden, Landon Kasey, Abrienne Lee, Jazmyn Maggitt, Lexi Mathis, Ericka Miller, Breanna Moore, Mason Phipps, Anna Van Hyfte, and Mason Wright.
Charleston High School: Zachary Bennett, Luke Buescher, Zach Finley, Mackenzie Pankey, and Michael Spivey.
