DECATUR — A line of red tractors, both old and new, weaved through the countryside Monday morning during a trek from Farmer City to Progress City USA in Decatur.

In all, about 70 Farmall tractors made the trip and will be on display at this year's Farm Progress Show, which begins its three-day run in Decatur on Tuesday. Exhibits are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31.

Derek Harms, 47, was one of the farmers driving his 1947 Farmall M in the tractor drive.

“It was originally my grandpa’s,” he said about his tractor. “He bought it new.”

The tractor is special to Harms. The tractor was sold awhile back, but Harms said he found it, purchased and restored it more than 25 years ago.

“And this is a great day,” Harms said about the drive. “It was a little cool taking off, but you couldn’t ask for a better day.”

Russell Buhr from Flatville parked his 1948 Farmall M among the others. “This is a chance of a lifetime to be in the Farm Progress Show, on the grounds and with all red tractors,” he said. “That’s just special for Farmall.”

This year marks the 100th anniversary of Farmall tractors, which were first produced in the Illinois city of Rock Island. Nearly 100 red tractors are on display at the north end of Progress City to honor the anniversary. Almost 70, to recognize the 70th anniversary of the Farm Progress Show, were driven by their owners during the tractor drive.

“Some of the farmers have about three tractors, but they’re driving just one,” said Abby Coers, marketing director at Central Illinois Ag.

The parade of tractors began at 8 a.m. Monday at Central Illinois Ag in Farmer City. The 45-mile drive took approximately four hours.

According to Coers, the goal was to have a tractor on display from every year. “So there’s a lot of history here,” she said.

The tractors are work, as well as fun, for Bill Stacey, 49, who works on Farmall equipment as an ag technician at Central Illinois Ag in Clinton. “I was born and raised on a farm,” he said. “But I’ve been where I’m at for 25 years now.”

Stacey displayed his 1949 Farmall M, one of many red tractors still in working order. “There’s probably over a hundred here,” he said.

The city of Rantoul celebrated the tractor company at the Half Century of Progress Show, which highlights working vintage tractors, over the weekend. The connection was a natural fit for the Farm Progress Show, said Matt Jungmann, Farm Progress national events director.

“Some of those tractors are even older than our 70-year-old show,” he said. “It’s kind of nice to take a look back as well.”

The pre-show display was a nice break for the vendors and organizers, Jungmann said. “It was a nice little surprise during a busy day to see a little bit of history driving past,” he said.

Mount Auburn farmer Calvin Elder, 71, has a history with Farmall tractors. “It’s what I grew up on,” he said.

Parked among the red tractors were just a few from Elder’s collection, including a 1930 Regular and a 1939 F-14.

“I’ve got a ‘41 H that’s on the farm,” he said. “I’ve got a ‘52 Super M that I grew up on.”

Elder not only collects the life-size Farmall tractors, he also makes cast iron model replicas. “And I repair them,” he said. “But I don’t make as many Farmalls anymore because there’s too much competition.”

Some tractors are more special to the Mount Auburn farmer. Elder purchased a 1955 Farmall 300 during a neighbor’s farm auction to honor his late friend. “I promised him I’d keep it. And I still have it,” Elder said. “So when I’m driving it, I’m never alone.”

