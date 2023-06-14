“This year’s Do Something Great honorees represent some of our community’s most generous individuals and organizations,” said community foundation President Natalie Beck. “They are the trailblazers who go above and beyond for our community and have brought about real possibility, change and hope for Macon County. They regularly step up to meet community needs and exemplify the common bonds that connect us.”
This year's Do Something Great award recipients:
Mount Zion High School teacher Rich Hansen, Excellence in Inclusion;
Maroa-Forsyth National Honor Society and faculty rep Ken Parks, Outstanding Young Philanthropist Award;
Children’s Museum of Illinois Volunteer Kay Nims, Outstanding Board Member/Volunteer;
Nick Lane at JT Net, Outstanding Professional Partner;
Theatre 7 volunteer Dina Fryman, Outstanding Philanthropic Support to the Arts Award;
Former Executive Director of the Decatur Macon County Opportunities Gail Evans, Ray Batman Nonprofit Professional of the Year;
Philanthropists Vinnie and Debra Barbee, Robert and Bev Ketenbrink Community Commitment Award.