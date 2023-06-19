DECATUR — Although he isn’t in school right now, 9-year-old Silas Livingston spent Monday morning learning about his family’s African American and Civil Rights past.

“I do like when my grandpa talks about this stuff, because I like learning about my history,” he said.

His grandfather, Joe Roundtree, 80, wants his grandchildren to know as much as possible about America’s Black History. So he brought them to the Mobile Museum of Tolerance on Monday as the bus was parked in the parking lot of the African American Genealogical Society on Eldorado Street.

“It’s very educational, but I’ve lived through lots of it,” he said. “But it’s real nice for the people that don’t know the history of it. And it’s nice for me to go in and get reacquainted with it.”

The visit was made possible by the Decatur Memorial Hospital and The Community Foundation of Macon County.

As an education associate, Elizabeth Blair has been traveling with the Mobile Museum of Tolerance to various locations in Illinois. The bus will remain in Decatur throughout the week at the Decatur Memorial Hospital.

“We tell them a little bit about the bus, then they have the option of choosing between three different videos,” she said. “People realize how important this is, the truths being taught.”

According to Blair, the Mobile Museum of Tolerance began touring the state in 2021, stopping in school and library parking lots. It is the only mobile unit in the country. New York will have its own soon. Created through the Museum of Tolerance in California, the bus holds approximately 30 people.

Even as a military serviceman, Roundtree lived through many of the struggles his family has seen and heard in the exhibits. “The struggles we had and are still having today,” he said.

Julia Livingston, his daughter, makes sure her children listen and understand the trials their grandfather had while growing up and as a young adult.

“To have this multi-generational approach, my little boys have the chance to hear directly as he tells it,” Livingston said. “It’s not that far back in history.”

“It’s good to see the history on the walls and in the pictures, but I saw that in person,” Roundtree said. “It’s not out of a book, it’s right there in person.”

The Mobile Museum of Tolerance is free to the public offering videos and images from the past. Along with Civil Rights newsreels, viewers can learn more about Anne Frank and modern antisemitism. Each video is approximately 10 minutes long.

Along with the Civil Rights movies, Silas and his family also watched the video on Anne Frank. “I wasn’t familiar with her,” his grandfather said. “It showed me some things.”

The first day the mobile unit was opened to the public was on Juneteenth, June 19. Decatur had various celebrations during the previous weekend, including a banquet on Friday at Richland Community College, a festival on Saturday in Central Park, and a lakeside event on Sunday at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater. “And today is here at the African American museum,” said Evelyn Hood.

As the executive director of the African American Cultural and Genealogical Society in Decatur, Hood organized Friday and Saturday’s events. Volunteers made the work easier she said, including The Big Sisters Federated Club.

“But it’s a lot of hard work,” she said.

