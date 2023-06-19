Studying insurance and Medicare A, B, C, and D options can be confusing, even for the experts.

“What’s this alphabet soup,” said Catherine Stanford about the many options.

Stanford is counselor for the Senior Health Insurance Program, or SHIP, through Catholic Charities. She navigates through the programs and explains them to the clients.

Decatur resident Jennifer Emerson, 51, has visited Catholic Charities often for help on understanding her insurance options.

“I come in here and she helps me get all of our medicines into the computer,” Emerson said. “Then she can see, for me, which is the best plan.”

Although Emerson and her husband have been on the same insurance plan for years, they want to make sure the company continues to be beneficial for them. “We just like to check every year, just to make sure nothing has changed,” she said. “So I’m getting the best plan.”

Although she is a volunteer, Stanford is trained to weed through the plans, insurance company details and Medicare sources. Other places that are SHIP sites in Decatur include CHELP, the Macon County Senior Center, and Macon County Health Department. According to CHELP Executive Director Julie Walker, the program continues to grow. “We just had two employees complete training,” she said.

Stanford will be busy beginning in October, when most insurance companies offer open enrollment. “People who are on Medicare can come in and compare plans,” she said.

Individuals ages 65 and older are eligible for Medicare. “That’s when people begin to worry,” Stanford said. “But if they are disabled, they can start earlier.”

Emerson visited the SHIP volunteer after receiving a letter from her insurance company with questions for her. She had questions of her own. “We have to re-determine and find out if we are still eligible,” Emerson said. “I’m glad I’ve got Cathy so she can work her magic.”

Stanford used the service after she retired and became eligible for Medicare. Her job as a union organizer in New Jersey gave her an insight into insurance requirements. “I thought I would like to do that,” she said before she became a counselor in 2018.

Offered through the Department of Aging, SHIP has a network of other agencies in Illinois. If a counselor has a question, they have others who can help. According to Robin Murray, Catholic Charities Community Services supervisor, the local organization has been a SHIP counseling site since 2013.

“We go through a very intense training,” she said. “They want to make sure the folks helping people are knowledgeable about what they are talking about.”

Since becoming a counseling site, Catholic Charities SHIP program has helped more than 200 clients. Other medical assistance programs include maintenance medication through MedAssist and dental vouchers for pain issues.

“With the insurance companies, they all have different criteria as far as eligibility,” Murray said.

Because the need for SHIP assistance grows, so does the need for volunteers.

“During open enrollment, we’re limited on how many people we can see, because there’s just the two of us,” Murray said.

Much of the insurance information is available online. However, clients like Emerson find the resource difficult to navigate. “But I can call Cathy,” she said. “She helps me understand things.”

“I’m educational,” Stanford said. “I like to help people understand.”

The volunteers are often easy to contact. “It may be a question and we talk a little on the phone,” Stanford said.

As Emerson and her husband grow older, she plans to keep her relationship with Stanford. “She can’t leave,” Emerson said.