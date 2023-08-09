DECATUR — Drivers getting their oil changed can add another accessory to their cars.

Beautify Decatur Coalition has partnered with the Decatur Speed Lube to help stop litter found on the streets. Members of the coalition distributed plastic, 12-by-10-inch garbage bags to drivers getting an oil change on Tuesday.

Decatur resident Betty Cole was one of the first to receive a bag for her truck. She said she was happy to have it. “Because I don’t like people throwing things out on the streets either,” she said.

The little white bags, with the words “Keep America Beautiful” as a reminder, will be ideal for all cars, including Cole’s.

According to Carl Muench, president of Speed Lube Oil Change, all five Decatur locations will each start with 250 bags.

“It’s to keep Decatur beautiful and to help, along with all of our employees and customers, keep trash picked up,” he said. “It’s something we’ve always strived to do is keep our properties clean and also keep the city as clean as we possibly can.”

Beautify Decatur members Jill Davis and Susan Avery met the customers while their cars were being serviced.

“We want to keep the trash off thoroughfares and streets of our Decatur city,” Davis said. “So if a car goes into one of our Speed Lube locations in Decatur, at the end of their service they will get a free litter bag to put in their car.”

The coalition ordered 1,000 bags for the bag distribution kickoff.

“When those are finished we intend to order more and continue this process,” Avery said.

In the fall, the coalition will conduct a similar education program in the local schools. Children will receive litter bags to be given to their parents. “They can explain to them why it’s important that we don’t litter,” Davis said.

Another Beautify Decatur Coalition anti-litter initiative is the cigarette butler located outside several businesses. “We’re offering these to any business, free of charge,” Avery said.

Joe Motylinski is the manager of the East Eldorado Street Speed Lube. “We’re in cars everyday,” he said. “We see the trash and the build up.”

Much of the trash the Speed Lube staff see is small enough to fit in the litter bags. Straw wrappers, receipts and fast food wrappers often accumulate along the roadways too, Motylinski said. “So why not try to keep it clean,” he said.

As a locally-owned business, Speed Lube has worked along with the Beautify Decatur Coalition to keep the city clean.

“What they do in the community matters to them,” Motylinski said. “This is their home.”

