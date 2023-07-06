The structures were built by staff from the Decatur Park District and installed by the Macon County Conservation District. Members of the Cub Scout pack will maintain the area.
“It’s important to scouts,” Will Parton said about the Infinite Hello Spot. “If they do it, and other people see it, the others will say, ‘I could probably try to join and see how good I could do.’ It just brings a smile to our faces.”
The structure is also special to the Parton brothers because of its connection to their father.
“It’s for someone that I know and love,” Will Parton said.
TyKyna Cole, CEO of Cole Counseling Services, brought the idea of an Infinite Hello Spot to the park district and the Community Foundation of Macon County nearly a year ago.
“This was our second one,” she said. “There’s one in the city, one in the county.”
The original Infinite Hello Spot is near a trail in Park Luise off of 44th Street in Decatur. “I go often, because it’s in my neighborhood,” Cole said.
An area providing an emotional connection between the living and their loved ones was appealing to Natalie Beck, president of the Community Foundation of Macon County.
“At the time we were coming out of COVID,” she said. “It seemed so beautiful to have a safe space to talk to loved ones.”
Mental wellness is a focus for Cole, who has more ideas for Beck and the foundation. A mural is planned for a wall on the Knights of Columbus building on East North Street.
“We like public art. We like people to feel supported,” Beck said. “We want people to feel seen, that you’re not alone. That’s what this bench is about.”
Members of the community foundation had a meeting with local Boy Scout leaders when they learned of Parton’s passing. To honor the pack leader, the two groups decided to dedicate the next Infinite Hello Spot to his memory.
“If you were ever around Buck, you knew that he was so much fun,” said his minister Ellen Moma during the dedication. “It is my prayer that this memorial will serve as a place of connection to his memory and to calm reassurance for anyone who might make their way here.”
The Parton family has remained active in Boy Scouts since their father’s passing. Parton’s responsibility as a Cub Scout leader was important to him and his family, his wife said.
“He felt like scouting opened the door to anyone who wanted to be part of the group that expressed values and morals that he believed in as well,” she said.
