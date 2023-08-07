DECATUR — Mary Cuppernell recently fell and broke her arm, limiting her mobility and the ability to cook for herself.

“I also fractured my back,” she said.

However, her family wasn’t worried that their 95-year-old mother would find something healthy to eat while she recuperated at home.

A volunteer from the Catholic Charities program, Meals on Wheels, visited her and her family every day during the week with warm lunches. “It was a very good thing,” Mary said about the meals.

“They just bring it to the door,” said Bill Cuppernell, Mary’s 76-year-old son. “Then they go on about their business. They’re busy, you know. But they do a good job.”

Her daughter-in-law and Bill’s wife, Brenda Cuppernell, 61, who lives with Mary and prepares most of the meals for the family, had to leave for three weeks. “But this way they didn’t have to cook while I was gone,” she said. “It really helped that they came to the house.”

Meals on Wheels helpings were large enough for two meals, the Cuppernells said. “Or it’s a big enough meal that you don’t have to cook a lot for supper,” Brenda said.

Meals on Wheels’ volunteers are vital to Mary and her family.

“You’re providing meals, but you’re also providing socialization for older people who might not be getting out much,” said Amanda Honn, Catholic Charities area director. “We’re really promoting an environment of independence within someone’s home. And our volunteers are essentially the rock stars delivering the meals.”

Mark Haskell, 62, travels throughout Macon County delivering meals to those in need.

Meals on Wheels To volunteer or to register for Meals on Wheels, call 217-422-6611.

“It’s an hour and a half out of your day,” he said. “If you’re looking for something to do, it’s easy and you get to meet a lot of people.”

Haskell has volunteered for the Meals on Wheels program in Macon County for eight years. The retiree and his sister-in-law take different routes whenever they are asked.

“It gives your day a jump start,” Haskell said about the work.

Jerry Jones, 66, takes a break from his job as an insurance agent to deliver lunches. When he was younger, he watched his grandmother receive Meals on Wheels meals. “So I always had great respect for it,” he said.

Jones began by delivering meals with his church. “But when we’re not on the regular schedule, they call me when they have a need,” he said.

Because Jones has a job, he asked for a short route he can accomplish during his lunch hour. “They give me flexibility,” he said.

According to Honn, 105,000 meals were prepared during the past year. Clients include home deliveries and congregate locations where seniors meet for lunch. “So there is a constant need for volunteers,” she said.

Now that she has recuperated, Mary Cuppernell has returned to the Macon County Senior Center where she has eaten Meals on Wheels lunches for more than 20 years. She recently celebrated her 95th birthday there with a cake and a meal provided by volunteers. “And I prefer to come here,” Mary said. “I like all the people.”

Along with the Macon County Senior Center, other congregate locations include The Woods senior living apartments, 3010 E. Mound Road, and the Oxford House, 2700 N. Monroe St.

Each year nearly 95,000 meals are delivered to homebound seniors with more registering each week. “The routes get bigger and we expand the routes,” Honn said.

Approximately 450 volunteers travel 29 routes. “But there’s a lot of people that we need to cover,” Missy Byrd, congregate site manager.

Volunteers spend one to two hours delivering the meals to the clients in Macon County.

All of the heart-healthy meals are planned and prepared by Decatur Memorial Hospital kitchen staff through the Meals on Wheels guidelines. “They have protein, two warm vegetables, a cold drink, possibly a salad and occasionally a little dessert,” said Kim Freund, Meals on Wheels supervisor. “We even cater to specific diets.”

Kim Linn, client advocate, visits the clients shortly after they have registered to receive meals. “Any questions are asked at that time,” she said. “Then we usually start up in a couple of days.”

The clients’ names, dietary needs and special instructions are given to the volunteers before they leave for the delivery.

According to Matt Oberheim, DMH director of hospitality, dietary requirements are closely followed. The hospital chef and dieticians oversee the menu development. “But these guys (volunteers) do a good job serving the clients,” he said. “They get feedback on what they like and don’t like. Then we adjust the menus accordingly.”

Freund encourages groups, as well as individuals, to volunteer for the home deliveries. Church groups, businesses, husband and wife teams and families have signed up for routes.

“You can pick a day, a month, one time a year,” Freund said.

Haskell was encouraged to volunteer by his buddies at a local bar. “I can name about 20 people that are doing it now,” he said. “It’s a lot of the older guys. Rather than just sitting around at home, they get out.”

A background check is required for the volunteers. They are then given an orientation packet and a training session on the job and how to associate with the clients. “Everybody is different,” Freund said about the clients.

Because of their daily contact with senior citizens, the Meals on Wheels volunteers have been a source for wellness checks. “If we don’t hear from the client, we want to know why,” Freund said.

Delivering meals to those in need is another opportunity to help the community, the staff and volunteers said. “What it boils down to, you just want to feel a sense of being a part of something,” Honn said. “We come back to that sense of community and a sense of self and purpose.”

