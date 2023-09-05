DECATUR — The place where 17-year-old Mishyra Wheeler died in a hail of bullets was dedicated on Tuesday as a quiet and peaceful memorial garden in her honor.

It bears her name on a gray granite marker and her spirit in a stand of tall and waving sunflowers, Wheeler’s favorite, planted by family members. The blooms on the long stems are gone now, the season of flowers having moved on, but the big flowerheads are full of seeds, the symbolic hope of new beginnings.

And that is the message behind the memorial garden at 1502 N. Church St., the site where Wheeler was murdered on the evening of Sept. 3, 2011. The front porch and house where it happened is gone now, bulldozed along with its bad memories to make way for the grassy garden that now occupies two city lots.

The memorial stone, surrounded by other decorative plants, reads in full: “In Memory of Mishyra Wheeler and All Youth Affected by Violence in Our Community.”

The Rev. BJ Leonard, missions pastor at First Christian Church, noted the sad history of violence that has plagued much of the Church Street neighborhood when he spoke at the dedication.

“You know this neighborhood has at times experienced so much death, but it’s also celebrating new life,” he added. “People are coming together around shared meals, Bible studies, neighborhood celebrations.”

Much of that is being led by the church, which is working to support families living in the area with everything from afterschool programs to even planting a community orchard — it’s outside Leonard’s house, just across the street from the memorial.

“Orchards are bearing the tangible fruit of apples, pears and peaches and the figurative fruit of cooperation and pride in the neighborhood,” said Leonard, who moved to the street the year before Wheeler died and had met the girl.

“As friendships grow, so does trust and dependability in neighbors who care for one another.”

The church partnered with the city of Decatur to create the memorial garden, the city hacking its way through a legal thicket to take ownership of the dilapidated murder scene house from an absent landlord before the lot was cleared and acquired by the church.

Neighborhood and church volunteers then worked to clear away a vast amount of garbage and tangled weeds in a $10,000 project to create the memorial area.

Wheeler’s cousin, Bryan Johnson, attended Tuesday’s dedication ceremony and said the family saw the whole thing as a “great honor.” He added: “It just means the world to see Mishyra being remembered this way… she was a very uplifting person.

“We all called her by her nickname, NuNu, and last Wednesday was her birthday, she turned 29. You know, we’d cry and come by here to remember her before and now we have all this to remember her by and to remember everybody lost to gun violence. This is a wonderful way to honor NuNu.”

Cordaryl Patrick, the director of economic and community development for the city of Decatur, said it was the first time he was aware the city had taken part in a project to create a neighborhood memorial like this.

Speaking at the dedication, he added: “The city of Decatur has acquired and donated this lot to continue honoring Mishyra as a beacon of light and hope, and to stand up against the serious and violent crime in our neighborhoods.”

The man accused of Wheeler’s murder, Decatur defendant Dennis E. Davis was convicted in 2014 and sentenced to 100 years in prison. Evidence presented in court said Davis had been looking to take revenge for an earlier shooting and that Wheeler was not the intended victim.

Davis, now 49, appealed and a motion to reconsider his conviction was denied at a Jan. 17 hearing in Macon County Circuit Court. The defendant immediately filed a new appeal.

