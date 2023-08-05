ARGENTA — Guests of all ages can get a closer look at the night sky next week during the Macon County Conservation District's 39th annual Astronomy Jamboree.

The free event, which will coincide with the Perseid Meteor Shower, will be held from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the Friends Creek Conservation Area near Argenta.

The Red Wheelbarrows will provide live music from 8 to 8:45 p.m. Guests will then be able to view meteors, stars and visible planets through telescopes. Weather permitting, Jupiter, Saturn and the surface of Earth's moon should be visible.

Guests are encouraged to bring and set up their own telescopes, but the district will have some available for use.

"With the Conservation District's telescope, you can make out the rings of Saturn and the Red Spot on Jupiter," said Alysia Callison, the district's director of program services, in a news release. "It's amazing to take these tiny, abstract spots of light in the sky and see them from a new perspective, and we can't wait to show people some of the marvels of space for the 39th year in a row."

Children’s crafts, giveaway prizes, hotdogs and s’mores will be offered.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required by noon Friday, Aug. 11, at MaconCountyConservation.org.

