DECATUR — The first house of its kind in Decatur was given a special open house on Friday, allowing potential home buyers a glimpse of the future.

The house, located at 439 S. Maffit St., is the first home completed for the city’s Abandonment to Rehab program.

Valerie Wallace is the realtor with Main Place who will be showing the house to potential buyers. It is on the market for $64,900. “It has been totally renovated, from top to bottom,” she said. “Everything is brand new.”

The house was not in good shape when Mike Davis, Central Illinois Land Bank Authority executive director, first saw it. “There’s a lot of work that went into this building,” he said.

The program, a partnership between the city and CILBA, rehabilitates vacant and abandoned homes that would likely be demolished. Funding for the home rehabilitation was provided from grants with most coming from the Illinois Housing Development Authority.

Along with exterior and interior remodeling to the three bedroom, one bath house, the home received new plumbing, HVAC, electrical, driveway and a garage. Buildings around the house were demolished.

“Today is the beginning where potential meets reality,” said Cordaryl “Pat” Patrick, community development director for the city of Decatur. “Our goal is to create safe, healthy, sustainable, affordable housing, and to create a climate for individuals to move from rentership to homeownership.”

According to the city’s statistics, 42% of renters in Decatur pay 30% or more of their income towards housing.

The goals for Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe are to find the houses before they are in such bad shape that they need to be demolished, and at the same time build up neighborhoods. “We know that when you have more people owning homes, they invest in their neighborhood; they take care of the property; they take pride in it,” she said. “It’s really critical that we get people into homeownership and help give them the skills that they need to keep the property up.”

Although the East Maffit Street house is the first refurbished house through the program, the city plans to keep the work going.

“This is kind of our anchor of neighborhood revitalization,” Moore Wolfe said. “Everything that has gone in over here has really worked to clean the neighborhood up.”

A grant for the city to provide roof replacements is one the next steps.

A $400,000 grant from the state was matched by the city, according to Davis. “I hope to do about 60 roof replacements over the next two years in Decatur,” he said.

More than 300 applications have already been submitted for the projects with a goal to finish at least 20 within the next two months. “Then we’ll keep the trend going in the spring,” Davis said. First-time home buyers build equity in the house, which is important to others as well, the program directors said.

“That’s a huge win for that person. That’s a huge win for the community,” Davis said. “And it’s a big win for Decatur.”

The opportunity to enhance the neighborhood is also a selling point for Wallace. “I’m hoping there’s more,” she said. “I’m excited about what this has to offer.”

