DECATUR — Randall and Susan Summit, both 59, have lived in various cities across the Midwest and beyond.

Now they are calling Decatur home.

The couple were installed as the new Salvation Army officers earlier this month.

The Summits have served as Salvation Army Corps Officers in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Indiana and Missouri. Their most recent post was in Champaign. Two weeks ago, they were assigned to the Decatur Salvation Army, number 13 on their list of career locations.

“So far we are just trying to find our way around,” Susan Summit said about their new hometown.

The local Salvation Army, located at 229 W. Main St., is one of the larger locations the Summits have worked. “And this is a really nice facility,” Randall Summit said.

The couple were ordained in 1986. Randall Summit earned his bachelor's degree in organizational leadership with an associates degree in practical ministries. Susan Summit has degrees in practical ministries and early childhood development.

Throughout their careers in the Salvation Army ministries, the congregations have grown, they said. “As well as additional partnerships throughout the community,” Susan Summit said. “We try to branch out. Ministry doesn’t stop on Sunday morning.”

“Everything is a ministry,” Randall Summit said.

Development Director Kyle Karsten has worked with several officers through his years in Decatur. “Every single one of these officers have been dedicated to the mission and dedicated to the community,” he said. “But it is really cool to see each one of them come in here and be excited to be a part of what we already know about this community. I’ve already seen that with these two.”

The relocation to Decatur was a surprise for the Summits, as well as the previous officers, Lt. Shanell Debela and Lt. Kenesa Debela, who had been assigned to the Decatur Salvation Army since July 2020. The Debelas will now serve as senior officers at the Ray and Joan Kroc Center Salvation Army in Chicago.

“It’s been a beautiful place for ministry, for the people, the great partnerships, the new friends,” Shanell Debela said about Decatur shortly before the couple moved to their new assignment. “We have learned from the people on the frontlines doing the work. There’s no place like Decatur.”

All of the officers are following where they are led, they all said. “OK, God, I know you have a plan,” Susan Summit said. “I’m just going to figure that out as we go.”

“There’s a reason for us to be here,” Randall Summit said.

The Summits did their research before they arrived in Decatur. The collaboration among social services was noticeable. “There’s some really strong relationships in town,” Randall Summit said.

“It seems to be ongoing,” Susan Summit added about the relationships.

The couple said they admire the groups and leaders that came before them.

“I’m anxious to see what it’s like here,” Randall Summit said. “We want to do the best we can with what we are, be the very best at what programs we have. We just want to be part of the team.”

Other research was not as positive for the couple.

“I knew you had a Cheddars, but you don’t anymore,” Randall Summit said. “Otherwise we didn’t know much of anything.”

