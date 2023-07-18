DECATUR — Randall and Susan Summit, both 59, have lived in various cities across the Midwest and beyond.
Now they are calling Decatur home.
The couple were installed as the new
Salvation Army officers earlier this month.
The Summits have served as Salvation Army Corps Officers in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Indiana and Missouri. Their most recent post was in Champaign. Two weeks ago, they were assigned to the Decatur Salvation Army, number 13 on their list of career locations.
“So far we are just trying to find our way around,” Susan Summit said about their new hometown.
The
local Salvation Army, located at 229 W. Main St., is one of the larger locations the Summits have worked. “And this is a really nice facility,” Randall Summit said.
The couple were ordained in 1986. Randall Summit earned his bachelor's degree in organizational leadership with an associates degree in practical ministries. Susan Summit has degrees in practical ministries and early childhood development.
Throughout their careers in the Salvation Army ministries, the congregations have grown, they said. “As well as additional partnerships throughout the community,” Susan Summit said. “We try to branch out. Ministry doesn’t stop on Sunday morning.”
“Everything is a ministry,” Randall Summit said.
Development Director Kyle Karsten has worked with several officers through his years in Decatur. “Every single one of these officers have been dedicated to the mission and dedicated to the community,” he said. “But it is really cool to see each one of them come in here and be excited to be a part of what we already know about this community. I’ve already seen that with these two.”
The relocation to Decatur was a surprise for the Summits, as well as the previous officers,
Lt. Shanell Debela and Lt. Kenesa Debela, who had been assigned to the Decatur Salvation Army since July 2020. The Debelas will now serve as senior officers at the Ray and Joan Kroc Center Salvation Army in Chicago.
“It’s been a beautiful place for ministry, for the people, the great partnerships, the new friends,” Shanell Debela said about Decatur shortly before the couple moved to their new assignment. “We have learned from the people on the frontlines doing the work. There’s no place like Decatur.”
All of the officers are following where they are led, they all said. “OK, God, I know you have a plan,” Susan Summit said. “I’m just going to figure that out as we go.”
“There’s a reason for us to be here,” Randall Summit said.
The Summits did their research before they arrived in Decatur. The collaboration among social services was noticeable. “There’s some really strong relationships in town,” Randall Summit said.
“It seems to be ongoing,” Susan Summit added about the relationships.
The couple said they admire the groups and leaders that came before them.
“I’m anxious to see what it’s like here,” Randall Summit said. “We want to do the best we can with what we are, be the very best at what programs we have. We just want to be part of the team.”
Other research was not as positive for the couple.
“I knew you had a Cheddars, but you don’t anymore,” Randall Summit said. “Otherwise we didn’t know much of anything.”
Photos: Centennial Lake Fest
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Lauren Johnston paints a craft with Greta Johnston, 2, at the Centennial Lake Fest on the shore of Lake Decatur on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Cherry Brewer-Laffoon, Seven Brewer, 2, and Chris Brewer sit on a bench in front of Lake Decatur after arriving at the Centennial Lake Fest on Saturday. “When I was in high school I used to be on the Park District, and I used to throw rocks into the lake to help with erosion. So 25 years later some of the rocks I threw are still here,” said Chris Brewer.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Josh Lilly, of Decatur, rides an eFoil surfboard on Lake Decatur during the Centennial Lake Fest on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
The Staley family cuts the ribbon for the Staley Basin dedication ceremony during the Centennial Lake Fest on Saturday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Centennial Lake Fest volunteers hand out plastic bottle boats for participants to attempt to break a world record at Lake Decatur on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Event organizer Stephanie Endsley directs people to the shoreline of Lake Decatur to attempt to break a Guinness World Record for most plastic bottle boats launched simultaneously during the Centennial Lake Fest on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
A total of 282 participants launch plastic bottle boats into Lake Decatur at the same time for a Guinness World Records attempt during the Centennial Lake Fest on Sunday. The crowd was about 48 people short of breaking the record.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Plastic bottle boats float in Lake Decatur for at least a minute to attempt to break the world record for most bottle boats launched simultaneously during Centennial Lake Fest on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
Michael Empric, the adjudicator for Guinness World Records, oversees the world record attempt for most plastic bottle boats launched simultaneously during the Centennial Lake Fest on Sunday.
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
JOSEPH RESSLER, HERALD & REVIEW
